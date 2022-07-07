×

No more late EP rugby salary payments, promises Gidane

07 July 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

All the Elephants Carling Currie Cup First Division players’ outstanding salaries were paid on Wednesday and late payment will not happen again, EP’s vice-president Mbulelo Gidane has promised.

Last week the MyPlayers organisation, which represents professional players in SA, sent a letter of demand to the troubled union after several players did not receive their salaries at the end of the June...

