No more late EP rugby salary payments, promises Gidane
All the Elephants Carling Currie Cup First Division players’ outstanding salaries were paid on Wednesday and late payment will not happen again, EP’s vice-president Mbulelo Gidane has promised.
Last week the MyPlayers organisation, which represents professional players in SA, sent a letter of demand to the troubled union after several players did not receive their salaries at the end of the June...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
