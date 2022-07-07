×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Former Elephants GM Manana joins Blue Bulls Company

Premium
07 July 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Former EP Rugby general manager Thando Manana has joined the Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd as special projects manager.

The former loose-forward recently played a massive role as general manager at the EP Rugby Union and he also served as chair of the SA Rugby Employers’ Organisation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read