I’m not stepping down as EP president, vows Maasdorp Cannon
Top level discussions set to be held this week
Firebrand EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon says he has no plans to step down after speculation he could avoid a bitter SA Rugby disciplinary hearing if he decides to leave office.
Sources said top level discussions on EP’s future would be held this week in manco meetings which will be attended by Cannon and other leading officials...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.