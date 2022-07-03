Changes sparked win for Champions team, coach says

SA team stages dramatic fightback for victory against Italians

It needed a few changes to spark a hastily assembled Carling Champions team to a narrow 31-27 win over a feisty Italy A side on Saturday, the SA side team coach Jimmy Stonehouse said.



The composite Currie Cup team selected by fans had to stage a fightback after they trailed the Italians 17-10 at halftime at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...