Bok captain Kolisi excited to play in front of a sold-out Loftus against Wales

Playing in front of a sold-out Loftus when the Springboks kick off their incoming series against Wales on Saturday is a tantalising prospect for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

This occasion will be the first time since winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019 that the Springboks will be playing in front of a crowd in SA as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are all excited about playing in front of a packed Loftus Versfeld,” said Kolisi.

“The last time we played at home in front of fans was at Loftus against Argentina before the Rugby World Cup. The people have missed us, and we have missed playing in front of them, so we are excited to go out there and hopefully we can make the people proud and build momentum.”