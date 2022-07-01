Azzurri scrum to be weapon in Bay rugby showdown

Carling Champions Team vow to fight fire with fire against Italy A

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A powerful scrumming unit is expected to be one of Italy A’s strong points when they pack down against a star-studded composite Carling Champions Team at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 7.45pm).



The Azzurri’s forwards impressed during a 43-21 win over Namibia in Cape Town last week and the tourists are preparing to face a powerful composite Currie Cup team selected by fans in Gqeberha...