Rampant Progress and Park on the warpath

Both teams aiming for 10 wins on the trot in EPRU Grand Challenge on Saturday

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Rampant Park and Progress will be gunning to extend their unbeaten runs to 10 matches when they resume battle in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition on Saturday.



Both teams enjoyed byes last weekend and will be refreshed for matches they are strongly tipped to win against lower-placed teams...