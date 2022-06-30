Bok utility back Damian Willemse ready to fill any role against Wales

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse has raised his hand to slot in at flyhalf if the game situation requires in Saturday's incoming series first Test against Wales at Loftus.

Willemse, who is being prepared to fulfil the Frans Steyn role, will start against Wales at fullback ahead of the vastly experienced Willie le Roux, who has also been training at flyhalf this week.

The 24-year-old Willemse said he won’t have a problem coming on at flyhalf if something happens to Elton Jantjies, who was picked ahead of Handrè Pollard.

“There is always the possibility of any injury and if Elton goes down, I can cover at 10 or even at 12,” he said as the Boks ramped up their preparations for the clash at what is a Loftus packed to the rafters.