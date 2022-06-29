Junior Boks coach Nhleko makes changes for clash against Ireland

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has made six changes to his forward pack for Wednesday's second pool match of the Six Nations U20 Summer Series against Ireland in Verona, Italy.

Nhleko has kept faith with the starting backline that did duty in the opening win over England, but has tinkered with the pack for the expected fiery battle against Ireland, who won the U-20 Six Nations earlier this year.

Locks Reinhardt Ludwig and Cameron Hanekom are the only two players set to get a second start among the forwards, where Nhleko has made six changes.