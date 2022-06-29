Elephants players want to stay in Gqeberha, says skipper
‘Basically the whole squad would love to remain here at EP’
If EP rugby bosses can offer the current Elephants players an incentive to remain in Gqeberha almost the entire squad would like to stay, skipper Garrick Mattheus says.
The players’ contracts expire at the end of June and talks are ongoing between Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani and the EP Rugby Union leadership...
