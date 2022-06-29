Bulls star Johannes polls most votes for Gqeberha clash

Prop Simphiwe Matanzima the second fan favourite

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Bulls scrumhalf Keagan Johannes led the charge with the most votes from fans for inclusion in the composite Currie Cup Carling Champions team to face Italy A at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 7.45pm).



Johannes amassed 14, 978 votes and was closely followed by prop Simphiwe Matanzima, who had 14, 655 votes cast for his inclusion...