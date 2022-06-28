EP Rugby want Cannon hearing open to public
Justice must not only be done it must be seen to be done, says lawyer George Malgas
A bitter legal battle is brewing over whether the disciplinary hearing of firebrand EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon should be open to the public or held in private behind closed doors.
While EP Rugby will argue for an open hearing, SA Rugby’s legal team have indicated they want it to be private...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.