EP Rugby want Cannon hearing open to public

Justice must not only be done it must be seen to be done, says lawyer George Malgas

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A bitter legal battle is brewing over whether the disciplinary hearing of firebrand EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon should be open to the public or held in private behind closed doors.



While EP Rugby will argue for an open hearing, SA Rugby’s legal team have indicated they want it to be private...