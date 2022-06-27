Strong Champions team named to face Italy A in Gqeberha

Jimmy Stonehouse will coach a 30-man squad brimming with Springboks and Blitzboks, and blended with some of the most promising youngsters on the local provincial scene, when they assemble in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday for the second Carling Champions match scheduled for Saturday.

The Carling Champions team that will face Italy A at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is made up of Carling Currie Cup players from around the country, as voted for by their fans.

Stonehouse, whose Pumas won the Carling Currie Cup for the first time in their history on Saturday when they beat Griquas in the final in Kimberley, will be in charge along with his provincial management team.

Included in the side are two Springboks in Cornal Hendricks (centre) and Embrose Papier (scrumhalf), while players such as Victor Sekekete (lock), Nama Xaba (loose forward), Clayton Blommetjies (fullback) and Robert Ebersohn (centre) will provide valuable experience as they prepare to face the Italians.

Hendricks, Ebersohn, Blommetjies and Angelo Davids are the four players in the squad who have represented the Blitzboks.

Furthermore, three players are back from 2021’s Carling Champions team, which beat Kenya at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

They are WP’s Xaba, and the Bulls duo of Keagan Johannes (scrumhalf) and Simphiwe Matanzima (prop).

Fans can vote for the captain via USSD on *120*660* unique code# or via Facebook messenger.

The match against Italia Emergenti is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Beyond the on-field rugby action, attendees can also look forward to being entertained with live performances by NaakMusiq, Heavy K, Marc Anthony Kock, Deon and Michelle Mattheus and Thuba Myeki.

Tickets are on sale from Ticketpro for R49.

The match build-up will start from 7.30pm on SuperSport Variety 3.

Fans can also listen to the match live on SABC radio stations Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene, Lesedi FM, Thobela FM, Motsweding FM, Radio 2000 and RSG.

Carling Champions team: 15 Clayton Blommetjies (Cheetahs), 14 Daniel Kasende (Cheetahs), 13 David Brits (Cheetahs), 12 Cornal Hendricks (Bulls), 11 Angelo Davids (WP), 10 Siya Masuku (Cheetahs), 9 Keagan Johannes (Bulls), 8 Mihlali Mosi (Cheetahs), 7 Sibusiso Sangweni (Lions), 6 Nama Xaba (WP), 5 Janko Swanepoel (Bulls), 4 Victor Sekekete (Cheetahs), 3 Robert Hunt (Bulls), 2 Marnus van der Merwe (Cheetahs), 1 Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls). Replacements: 16 Dan Jooste (Sharks), 17 Dewald Maritz (Pumas), 18 Kwenzo Blose (WP), 19 Shane Kirkwood (Pumas), 20 Willie Engelbrecht (Pumas), 21 Embrose Papier (Bulls), 22 Tristan Leyds (WP), 23 Devon Williams (Pumas).

Additional players: Eduan Swart (Pumas), Keke Morabe (WP), Andries Fouche (Pumas), Sanele Nohamba (Lions), Theo Boshoff (Griquas), Robert Ebersohn (Cheetahs), Alwayno Visagie (Pumas). — SA Rugby Communications