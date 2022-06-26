Junior Boks coach Nhleko happy with U20 Six Nations Summer Series win over England

Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko was satisfied with the side's 30-22 victory over England in their opening pool match of the Six Nations U20 Summer Series on Friday night in Verona.

The Junior Boks secured this morale-boosting victory through a brace of tries by Suleiman Hartzenberg and one each by Nico Steyn, Cameron Hanekom and Tiaan Lange.

Though he was satisfied with the win to open their tournament, Nhleko was quick to add that they have much work to do for their next two matches against Ireland on Tuesday and France next month.

“We are happy with the win because England are a quality side,” said Nhleko.