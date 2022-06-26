Bad day at office for Elephants in final, says Mhani
EP coach thanks supporters and will now plan ahead after some downtime
It was a bad day at the office for the Elephants when they crashed to a heavy 45-16 defeat to the Griffons in the Carling Currie Cup First Division final in Welkom on Friday, EP coach Dumisani Mhani said.
EP were outscored by five tries to two by a Griffons side who took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half to open a commanding 28-11 lead at halftime at the HT Pelatona Projects Stadium...
