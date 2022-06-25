Pumas crowned Currie Cup champions

Naas Botha famously coined the phrase “the Currie Cup is not won in May” but the Pumas proved it can be done a month later, and then some.

Having waited 52 years to host another Currie Cup final in Kimberley, the weight of expectation took its toll on Griquas who were riddled by error and imprecision as the Pumas surged to their maiden success in the world's oldest provincial competition.

The Pumas prevailed 26-19 in the final having taken a long route to the trophy. They won away to the Cheetahs last weekend in the semifinal and they again got the job done on the road on Saturday.

They owe a great deal to their grizzled coach Jimmy Stonehouse.