Elephants stumble against Griffons in Cup final
EP outscored by five tries to two in Welkom
The Griffons were crowned Carling Currie Cup First Division champions when they beat arch-rivals the EP Elephants 45-16 at the HT Pelatona Projects Stadium in Welkom on Friday.
It was a commanding win that secured a notable double for the Griffons, who also topped the First Division promotion log earlier in the season to earn a berth in the Premier Division next season...
