Griquas coach Bergh still plotting how to use Whitehead in Currie Cup final

Griquas coach Pieter Bergh is pondering how to use influential pivot George Whitehead in the Currie Cup final against the Pumas.

Griquas will host the men from Nelspruit in the first Currie Cup final between the two franchises at Griqua Park in Kimberley on Saturday (3pm).

The hosts are looking to win their first Currie Cup title in 52 years while the Pumas aim to win the tournament for the first time in their history.

The experienced Whitehead came off the bench against the Bulls in the semifinal in Pretoria and steered Griquas to victory as he scored 18 of the 30 points by his side.

In the build-up to the semis, Bergh has opted to start with Xander du Plessis at flyhalf as Whitehead, 33, plays off the bench.

“I didn’t think George had a good game the previous week [against the Pumas] and Xander was very good against the Cheetahs and I thought it made sense to go back to Xander and Reynhardt [Jonker] at 10 and 12.

“That’s why we didn’t select a scrumhalf on the bench because George’s role was to win us the game at the end.”