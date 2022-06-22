EP’s elusive steppers are threat in final, says Eagles coach

Anything can happen on the day, but I put my money on the Griffons — Moolman

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



If the Elephants can swing the ball to their elusive steppers on the outside anything can happen when they face the Griffons in Friday’s Carling Currie Cup first division final, SWD Eagles coach Anton Moolman says.



Moolman had an opportunity to assess EP’s cup final prospects when they beat his team 26-12 in a semifinal showdown at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday...