Bok player set to testify in EP Rugby boss Cannon’s hearing

Saru to call four witnesses

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



In a shock move, a Springbok rugby player is being lined up as a witness to testify in the sensational disciplinary hearing SA Rugby has brought against EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon.



Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching Saru’s disciplinary code after he told mourners at the late Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service that Saru was a “racist establishment”...