Elephants must stick to guns in Cup final, says Williams
Injured loose forward says if he passes concussion test, he will be set to go
EP must stick to their guns and make good use of their strong forward pack when they square off against the Griffons in Friday’s Carling Currie Cup First Division rugby final, stand-in EP skipper Diego Williams says.
Loose forward Williams took over from injured captain Garrick Mattheus when his team beat the SWD Eagles 26-12 in Saturday’s semifinal at the Wolfson Stadium...
