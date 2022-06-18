Stage set for URC final between Stormers and Bulls in Cape Town

It's all systems go for the hugely anticipated and inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Stormers and the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).

The Capetonians earned the right to host the Grand Final at home, where a capacity crowd of 31,000 is expected, after finishing as the top-ranked team on the table during the round-robin stages.

In their last matches, the Stormers held their nerve to beat Ulster with Manie Libbok’s successful conversion after the hooter while the Bulls shocked log leaders and tournament favourites Leinster in Dublin.

Neither team is expected to give away an inch in what is expected to be an epic north-south showdown where they will try to use their tough forward packs and classy backlines to outclass one another.