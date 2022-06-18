George Whitehead steers Griquas to Currie Cup final

Utility back George Whitehead came off the bench to inspire the Griquas to secure a place in the Currie Cup final as the men from Kimberley defeated the Bulls 30-19 in their semifinal clash at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Friday night.

Whitehead scored 18 points after he replaced Ashlon Davis in the first half.

The 33-year-old, who kicked three penalties and two conversions, was also among the try scorers for the visitors together with Hanru Sirgel while they also had a penalty try.

Lizo Gqoboka, Bernard van der Linde and Juan Mostert all scored for the Bulls.