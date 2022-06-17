Springboks wrap up second week of preparation
The Springboks have wrapped up the second week of their preparation camp in Pretoria with coach Jacques Nienaber saying the squad has made good progress.
Minus some players from the Stormers and the Bulls who are playing in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final, the Boks have started preparations for the incoming series against Wales next month.
Reflecting on the preparation camp, Nienaber said he was satisfied with the step-up made by the players over the three weeks, where at some stage they had to be creative due to the limited numbers of players.
“One could see the difference in the quality and intensity of our training sessions this week, so we are pleased with the strides made,” said Nienaber.
“The players are grasping what we would like to see in terms of the detail in our patterns and systems and that is very encouraging for us with our opening Test against Wales in two weeks.
“The guys have been working hard on and off the field and it was great to see their keenness to help out in positions where needed so that we could get the best out of our training sessions.”
Nienaber was excited to welcome back a number of DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls players next week after Saturday’s URC final in Cape Town and said they were ready to move up a gear in their preparations for what will be a tough series against Wales with more players in camp.
A group of 13 players are expected join the squad from the two URC finalists, including a few experienced players such as Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe (both props), as well as several uncapped players, including Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje (both locks), Evan Roos, Elrigh Louw (both loose-forwards) and Kurt-Lee Arendse (utility back).
The squad will be back at full capacity as they enter the first Test week in two weeks’ time as a number of overseas-based players return to international duty.
“We are looking forward to welcoming a number of players from the DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls next week and we believe it will add a new dimension to the squad in terms of having several experienced players back as well as some new players at camp,” said Nienaber.
“We are very excited to have two teams contest the Vodacom URC final and knowing one of them will be crowned champions is fantastic. The experience the players will gain from playing in a final will bode well for them as individuals and for us as a national squad, and I’d like to wish all of them good luck for the final.
“They will also enter the camp match fit and in a good space from a confidence perspective, so we are looking forward to returning to the training field after a good break this weekend and we believe we will take things up a notch with an eye on the Wales Tests. So, there is a lot to look forward to.”
TimesLIVE
