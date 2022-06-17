Elephants need cool heads in semifinal battle

Improved Eagles outfit will test home side in Cup showdown at Wolfson Stadium

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Cool heads will be needed in the heat of battle when EP’s Elephants face the SWD Eagles in a potentially explosive Carling Currie Cup First Division rugby semifinal at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakele on Saturday (2pm).



It is a make-or-break game for EP, who are still hurting after they failed to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...