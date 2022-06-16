MARK KEOHANE | Saturday may mark a historic day for Stormers coach John Dobson

By Mark Keohane -

John Dobson is on the brink of history as the DHL Stormers coach. If his team wins against the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday night at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, he becomes the most successful coach in the franchise’s history.



It would also be the most appropriate climax to the most extraordinary of league seasons for the Stormers because Dobson is a born and bred Cape rugby person and he comes from rich rugby stock...