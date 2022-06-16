EP may face nerve-jangling extra time in semifinal

Hard-fought battle expected against SWD Eagles in Currie Cup showdown

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s Elephants could face 20 minutes of nerve-jangling extra time against the SWD Eagles if the scores are tied at the end of normal time in Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinal at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele (kickoff 2pm).



Both teams will be desperate to put the result to bed before referee Christopher Allison signals the end of normal time in what is expected to be a closely fought battle between well-matched teams...