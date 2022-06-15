Park looking for nine wins in a row

Prospects good for victory over struggling Kwaru side in EPRU Grand Challenge

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Rampant Park are hot favourites to extend their unbeaten record to nine wins on the spin when they play a struggling Kwaru side in an EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby match at the Adcock Stadium B field on Thursday.



Club games have been switched from Saturday to Thursday so that teams and their fans can attend EP’s Carling Currie Cup semifinal match against the SWD Eagles at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday (kickoff 2pm)...