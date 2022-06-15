Elephants must be at their best in semi — Mattheus

In-form SWD Eagles are force to be reckoned with, says skipper

It will be a massive game for the Elephants when they face an improving SWD Eagles team in a Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinal at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakele on Saturday, EP skipper Garrick Mattheus says.



EP are desperate to lift silverware after they failed in their bid to gain promotion to the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division, ending second on the First Division promotion log...