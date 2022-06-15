Elephants must be at their best in semi — Mattheus
In-form SWD Eagles are force to be reckoned with, says skipper
It will be a massive game for the Elephants when they face an improving SWD Eagles team in a Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinal at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakele on Saturday, EP skipper Garrick Mattheus says.
EP are desperate to lift silverware after they failed in their bid to gain promotion to the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division, ending second on the First Division promotion log...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.