Young players show their spirit in Herbert Hurd junior rugby festival

Herbert Hurd Primary School held another successful Kemach-Acres SPAR Youth Day Rugby Festival at the school on Saturday, with eight schools playing during the day.

This is the only U9 rugby festival in Gqeberha and the day was chosen not only because of its historical significance, but also to develop and nurture players from all communities.

Furthermore, the organisers have placed an emphasis on enjoying the game in a fun atmosphere, while also creating a platform for the young players to showcase their talent.

The schools who took part his year were Charlo Primary, Clarendon Park Primary, Rowallan Park Primary, Herbert Hurd Primary, John Masiza Primary, Edith Normoyle Primary, West End Primary and Bethelsdorp Road Primary.

The two sponsors, Marinus Rautenbach of Kemach Equipment and Chris Heyns of The Acres SPAR, awarded the Kemach floating trophy to John Masiza Primary, who showed exemplary manners and demonstrated their mettle during the games while playing in the right spirit.

This was the third time Herbert Hurd had hosted the event after the inaugural tournament in 2018.

