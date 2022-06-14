Elephants must stamp feet in semifinal showdown

Only one shot at glory left against Eagles in Currie Cup First Division match

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s Elephants must impose their aggressive herd mentality and stamp their feet against the SWD Eagles in a Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinal at Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday (kickoff 2pm).



After watching their hopes of Currie Cup First Division promotion slip through their grasp, EP have one last shot at glory...