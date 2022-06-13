Harlequins edge Jeffreys Bay in Grand Challenge thriller

United Barbarians hot on their heels with good win over Spring Rose

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Harlequins threw Group B of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition wide open when they edged Jeffreys Bay 30-29 in a dramatic showdown on Saturday.



The big crowd at the Pellsrus Sport Ground were kept on the edge of their seats until the final whistle as both sides wrestled furiously for the vital log points on offer...