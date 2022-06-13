Elephants make semis despite loss to Kenyan Simbas
EP’s confidence ahead of the Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinals was jolted when they crashed to a 41-24 defeat against the Kenyan Simbas in Nairobi on Saturday...
EP’s confidence ahead of the Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinals was jolted when they crashed to a 41-24 defeat against the Kenyan Simbas in Nairobi on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.