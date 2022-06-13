Elephants hunting for hattrick of wins over Eagles

Winners to face victors of other semifinal, between Griffons and Georgia’s Black Lion

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s Elephants are hunting for a hattrick of wins over the SWD Eagles when the teams square off in a much anticipated Carling Currie Cup semifinal in Gqeberha on Saturday.



After two previous meetings between the sides in 2022, Saturday’s must-win showdown has the highest stakes...