×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Elephants hunting for hattrick of wins over Eagles

Winners to face victors of other semifinal, between Griffons and Georgia’s Black Lion

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
13 June 2022

EP’s Elephants are hunting for a hattrick of wins over the SWD Eagles when the teams square off in a much anticipated Carling Currie Cup semifinal in Gqeberha on Saturday.

After two previous meetings between the sides in 2022, Saturday’s must-win showdown has the highest stakes...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings

Most Read