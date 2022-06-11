Bulls stun fancied Leinster in Dublin to reach URC final

The Bulls produced a stunning performance to narrowly upset fancied Leinster 27-26 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal clash at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday night.

Very few gave the Bulls any chance of returning from Dublin with a win but Jake White’s men caused a monumental upset to book a place in the inaugural URC final against the winner of Stormers and Ulster in Cape Town on Saturday.

By defeating overwhelming favourites Leinster, who finished top of the standings during the regular season, the Bulls have also became the first SA team to win in Dublin in the URC this season.

The home side took the lead after ten minutes through a try that was finished by Dan Sheehan and moments later the Bulls thought they had scored their own but it was disallowed after Canan Moodie lost control of the ball on the line.