Drama as passport delay keeps EP coach at home

Disappointed Mhani says it’s no use crying over spilt milk

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



There was drama in the EP rugby camp when the Elephants were forced to appoint a new head coach at the last minute after Dumisani Mhani was unable fly to Kenya with his team.



A delay in processing Mhani’s passport means assistant coach Eric Toring will be in charge of the Elephants when they face the Kenyan Simbas in Nairobi in a Carling Currie Cup Division match on Saturday...