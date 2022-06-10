×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Drama as passport delay keeps EP coach at home

Disappointed Mhani says it’s no use crying over spilt milk

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
10 June 2022

There was drama in the EP rugby camp when the Elephants were forced to appoint a new head coach at the last minute after Dumisani Mhani was unable fly to Kenya with his team.

A delay in processing Mhani’s passport means assistant coach Eric Toring will be in charge of the Elephants when they face the Kenyan Simbas in Nairobi in a Carling Currie Cup Division match on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings

Most Read