It’s special for Elephants to play in Nairobi, says Mattheus
Playing the Kenyan Simbas, World Cup-qualifying hopefuls, on foreign soil in front of a big crowd in Nairobi on Saturday will be a special occasion for his players, EP skipper Garrick Mattheus says.
EP have already clinched a berth in the Carling Currie First Division semifinals and are looking to end their programme of league matches with a win over their Kenyan hosts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.