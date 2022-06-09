It’s special for Elephants to play in Nairobi, says Mattheus

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Playing the Kenyan Simbas, World Cup-qualifying hopefuls, on foreign soil in front of a big crowd in Nairobi on Saturday will be a special occasion for his players, EP skipper Garrick Mattheus says.



EP have already clinched a berth in the Carling Currie First Division semifinals and are looking to end their programme of league matches with a win over their Kenyan hosts...