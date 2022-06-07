Legal battle against EP Rugby president kicks off on Thursday
Cannon says he plans to vigorously defend charges
The opening shots in a legal battle between EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon and SA Rugby bosses will be fired on Thursday when a preliminary hearing is held.
Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching Saru’s disciplinary code after a speech at the late Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.