Legal battle against EP Rugby president kicks off on Thursday

Cannon says he plans to vigorously defend charges

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The opening shots in a legal battle between EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon and SA Rugby bosses will be fired on Thursday when a preliminary hearing is held.



Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching Saru’s disciplinary code after a speech at the late Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service...