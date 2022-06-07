×

Rugby

Legal battle against EP Rugby president kicks off on Thursday

Cannon says he plans to vigorously defend charges

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
07 June 2022

The opening shots in a legal battle between EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon and SA Rugby bosses will be fired on Thursday when a preliminary hearing is held.

Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching Saru’s disciplinary code after a speech at the late Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

