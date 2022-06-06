Elephants charge into First Division semifinals

EP team have too much firepower for Zimbabwe’s Goshawks

Premium By George Byron -

EP’s Elephants charged into the Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinals when they beat Zimbabwe’s Goshawks 36-5 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday.



It was one-way traffic as EP outscored the Griffons by six tries to one to keep their hopes of silverware alive...