Elephants charge into First Division semifinals
EP team have too much firepower for Zimbabwe’s Goshawks
EP’s Elephants charged into the Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinals when they beat Zimbabwe’s Goshawks 36-5 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday.
It was one-way traffic as EP outscored the Griffons by six tries to one to keep their hopes of silverware alive...
