Rugby

Elephants charge into First Division semifinals

EP team have too much firepower for Zimbabwe’s Goshawks

By George Byron - 06 June 2022

EP’s Elephants charged into the Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinals when they beat Zimbabwe’s Goshawks 36-5 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday.

It was one-way traffic as EP outscored the Griffons by six tries to one to keep their hopes of silverware alive...

