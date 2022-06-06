Coach proud after EP bounce back against Goshawks

36-5 win sees Elephants qualify for Currie Cup First Division semifinals

EP rugby coach Dumisani Mhani says he is proud of the way the Elephants picked themselves up off the floor and beat Zimbabwe’s Goshawks, after having their promotion hopes shattered by the Griffons the day before.



A 36-5 win over the Goshawks at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday provided some consolation for EP after they missed out on promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...