Nienaber begins preparations for Boks' season with camp in Pretoria

The Springboks will start preparations for the coming season with a camp involving 17 players in Pretoria from Monday.

The season begins with three Tests against Wales in the Castle Lager Incoming Series in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town next month.

After the matches against Wales, the Springboks will be on a one-week break before gathering at Sabie in Mpumalanga to prepare for the back-to-back Rugby Championship Tests against the All Blacks in Mbombela and Johannesburg on August 6 and 13.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has invited 17 players for their preparation camp including two uncapped players in the Sharks duo of Ntuthuko Mchunu (prop) and Grant Williams (scrumhalf).