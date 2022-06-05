Kirkwood down Wallabies in EPRU Grand Challenge clash

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Title-challenging Kirkwood kept up the pressure on Progress in Group A of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition with a runaway 35-0 win over Gelvandale Wallabies on Saturday.



The competition resumed after a break last week to allow players and fans to watch the vital Currie Cup First Division clash between the EP Elephants and the Griffons...