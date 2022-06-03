New look Elephants will keep fighting, says Mhani

EP’s Elephants will know whether they are campaigning in the top or lower tier of SA rugby next season even before they run out to face Zimbabwe’s Goshawks at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 3.30pm).

EP’s fate will have been decided 24 hours earlier in Brakpan when the Falcons face the Griffons in a decisive Carling Currie Cup Promotion clash at the Bosman Stadium.

The Griffons need a point from the game to clinch a guaranteed two-year start in the Currie Cup Premier Division.

EP have named a revamped starting line-up with several new faces, compared to the side that did duty against the Griffons.

EP lost control of their own destiny last week when they were beaten 23-13 by the Griffons in Gqeberha.

Sunday’s game against the Goshawks has no impact on promotion, but is a match where EP are bidding to make the First Division playoffs where a trophy is at stake.

“Now we have to lift ourselves up for the Goshawks game on our home ground,” EP coach Dumisani Mhani said.

“EP can’t just give up at this stage of the season.

“When you look at how we started and the games we played, you can see the guys were committed to the union, which is good.

“At the end of the day this is quite a good bunch of lads to work with.

“They want to learn and they want to do it.

“We still have a trophy to play for and that is the goal.

“EP spoke about it in the dressing room after the Griffons game.

“The Griffons competed well in the line-outs and on the deck and they were good against us.

“They managed to kill us there and also when they picked up the pace.

“The Griffons competed well and they put a lot of scoreboard pressure on us. Things came out better for them than for us.”

EP skipper Garrick Mattheus said: “Unfortunately, we did not have our best game against the Griffons.

“We could not get going from the get go.

“Yes, it is a lot to ask for [Falcons beating the Griffons].

“There is still a title to fight for.

“We have to pick ourselves up soon and move on from this speed bump.

“Yes, Zimbabwe gives us a whole different picture and obstacle and we need to move on as soon as possible.”

Teams:

EP Elephants: 1 Siya Nzuzo, 2 Robin Stevens, 3 Sive Mazosiwe, 4 Jaco Willemse, 5 Lungi Mbiko , 6 Arnold Kleyn 7 Stefan Willemse, 8 Athenkosi Manentsa, 9 Luvo Claasen, 10 Garrick Mattheus (capt), 11 Dayle Nel, 12 Riaan Arendse, 13 Athi Mayinje14, Quetyne Oerson, 15 Mbembe Payi. Replacements: 16 Mzwanele Besman, 17 Rob Lyons, 18 Sibusiso Lali, 19 Tiaan Vermaak, 20 Laken Grey, 21 Chucky Ismail, 22 Merlynn Pieterse, 23 Aya Oliphant.

Zimbabwe Goshawks: 1 Tyran Fagan, 2 Matthew Mandioma, 3 Gabriel Sipapate, 4 Sean Beevor, 5 Godfrey Munzanargwo, 6 Kelvin Kanenugo, 7 Johan du Preez, 8 Nyasha Tarusenga, 9 Hilton Mudariki, 10 Taku Musingwini, 11 Matthew McNab, 12 Taku Chieza, 13 Marcus Nel, 14 Tavonga Ablant, 15 Conor Kennedy. Replacements: 16 Liam Larkan, 17 Victor Mpunga, 18 Bornwell Gwinji, 19 Godwin Mangenje, 20 Aiden Burnett, 21 Kyle Galloway, 22 Brendon Marume, 23 Biselele Tshamala.

Promotion log with matches played in brackets:

EP Elephants 25 (6), Griffons 24 (5), SWD Eagles 14 (5), Falcons 12 (5), Leopards 12 (6), Boland Cavaliers 11 (5), Border Bulldogs 0 (4).

Overall log with international teams (matches played in brackets):

Griffons 39 (8), EP Elephants 26 (7), SWD Eagles 24 (7), Falcons 22 (7), Georgia’s Black Lion 19 (6), Leopards 17 (7), Boland Cavaliers 17 (7), Zimbabwe Goshawks 12 (7), Kenyan Simbas 8 (7), Border Bulldogs 0 (7).

Weekend fixtures:

Friday: SWD Eagles v Georgia’s Black Lion. Saturday: Falcons v Griffons, Leopards v Kenyan Simbas. Sunday: EP Elephants v Zimbabwe Goshawks, Border Bulldogs v Boland Cavaliers.