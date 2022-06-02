Rugby stalwart Thamie Ntshiyane remembered as loving dad
Ludumo Ntshiyane described his late father and former rugby star Thamie Ntshiyane as a loving dad and an advocate for education.
Ntshiyane died at the age of 74 due to a stroke on May 22...
Ludumo Ntshiyane described his late father and former rugby star Thamie Ntshiyane as a loving dad and an advocate for education.
Ntshiyane died at the age of 74 due to a stroke on May 22...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.