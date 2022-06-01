Elephants’ Currie Cup fate awaits in Brakpan

Match between Griffons and Falcons will decide whether EP remain in First Division for another two years

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Griffons coach Jacques Juries is confident his team will pocket the vital log point needed to condemn EP’s Elephants to life in the lower tier of SA rugby for another two years.



All eyes will be on the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan on Saturday when the Griffons face the Falcons in a pivotal Carling Currie Cup First Division clash...