Shock as Manana quits top EP Rugby post
GM to leave office at end of June, but expected to remain in industry
In shock move top rugby official Thando Manana has decided to quit as EP Rugby general manager in midseason with the Elephants still busy campaigning in the Carling Currie Cup First Division.
Manana, who has held the post for four years, played a big part in assembling the current EP squad who have a chance of lifting silverware in the First Division...
