EP must pick themselves up after loss, says skipper

EP must pick themselves up after a hammer blow defeat to the Griffons and prepare for a tough game against Zimbabwe’s Goshawks in Gqeberha on Sunday, Elephants skipper Garrick Mattheus says.

A 23-13 loss against the Griffons at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday has all but ended EP’s hopes of winning a guaranteed two-year stay in the Currie Cup Premier Division.

The Elephants, who have completed their promotion league programme, will be keeping an anxious eye on proceedings when the Griffons end their season with an away match against the Falcons in Potchefstroom on Saturday

EP’s slim hopes of winning promotion rests on the Falcons winning and also denying the Griffons a losing bonus point.

The Griffons, with a game in hand, trail EP by one point on the log.

“Unfortunately, we did not have our best game at all against the Griffons,” Mattheus said.

“We could not get going from the get go.”

Asked whether the pressure cooker atmosphere of a high stakes game had got to his players, Mattheus said: “I wouldn’t say so. This is rugby. You have your ups and downs, and unfortunately, we were down in the most important game.

“Yes, it is a lot to ask for [the Falcons beating the Griffons].”

EP are one point ahead on the log and the Griffons need to still go and get that point to leapfrog them.

EP will now focus on beating the Goshawks on Sunday to boost their playoff hopes for the First Division title.

“There is still a title to fight for,” Mattheus said.

“We have to pick ourselves up soon and move on from this speed bump.

“Yes, Zimbabwe gives us a whole different picture and obstacle and we need to move on as soon as possible.”

EP’s skipper said he had become frustrated with referee Morne Ferreira as the game progressed.

“We fought wherever we could and disappointingly, we got penalised for every minor thing we did,” he said.

“Any 50/50 call went the Griffons way and it becomes upsetting.

“When you’re dominating the scrum and penalties don’t go your way and a whole lot of off-ball things get wiped under the carpet, it gets to you a bit.”

EP are well placed to make the playoffs and are in second spot with 26 points from seven games.

The log-leading Griffons have accumulated 39 points from eight outings.

EP coach Dumisani Mhani said nothing came right for his team against the Griffons.

“They competed well in the line-outs and on the deck and they were good against us,” he said.

“They managed to kill us there and also when they picked up the pace.

“The Griffons competed well and they put a lot of scoreboard pressure on us and things came out better for them than us.”

Promotion log with matches played in brackets:

EP Elephants 25 (6), Griffons 24 (5), SWD Eagles 14 (5), Falcons 12 (5), Leopards 12 (6), Boland Cavaliers 11 (5), Border Bulldogs 0 (4).

Overall log with international teams (matches played in brackets):

Griffons 39 (8), EP Elephants 26 (7), SWD Eagles 24 (7), Falcons 22 (7), Georgia’s Black Lion 19 (6), Leopards 17 (7), Boland Cavaliers 17 (7), Zimbabwe Goshawks 12 (7), Kenyan Simbas 8 (7), Border Bulldogs 0 (7).

Weekend fixtures:

Friday: SWD Eagles v Georgia’s Black Lion. Saturday: Falcons v Griffons, Leopards v Kenyan Simbas, Border Bulldogs v Boland Cavaliers. Sunday: EP Elephants v Zimbabwe Goshawks.