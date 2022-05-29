×

Rugby

Panicking Elephants players missed boat, says Mhani

'Nothing came right, but it is not over yet'

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
29 May 2022

EP's players panicked and missed the boat on a day when nothing went right for them during a 23-13 loss to the Griffons in a pressure cooker Currie Cup promotion clash, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani said.

In a high stakes showdown EP knew victory over the Griffons at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday would earn them a guaranteed two-year stay in the Currie Cup Premier Division...

