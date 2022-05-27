Elephants ready for brutal promotion dogfight

Cool-headed Masixole Banda not intimidated by high stakes encounter

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A brutal dogfight for log points will unfold when EP’s charging Elephants face the Griffons in a winner takes all battle to decide which team will be promoted to the top tier Carling Currie Cup Premier Division on Saturday.



The stakes could not be higher when the two unbeaten First Division promotion league teams square off in a pressure cooker clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm)...