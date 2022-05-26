Steyn and Pienaar staying put with the Cheetahs

Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar will continue to defy Father Time at the Cheetahs until at least the end of next year.

With a combined age of 73, the pair's experience was deemed indispensable by the Cheetahs who have extended their contracts as the franchise continues to bide its time in the international wilderness.

Despite that Steyn, 35, a double World Cup winner and Pienaar, 38, who won it once, have opted to renew their contracts in the province their careers started.

Steyn, who had earlier turned down an offer to play in Japan again, is reluctant to give up farm life, while Pienaar has found contentment with his family in Bloemfontein.

Given Steyn's ability to still affect matches, questions arise about the likelihood of him playing for the Springboks again. He missed the series against the British & Irish Lions, but played seven Tests last year, including the Springboks' last against England.